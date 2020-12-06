WATERTOWN — Ivan P. Borque, 45, of 26703 Anabel Ave., Apt. C26, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and driving left of pavement markings.
According to police records, Mr. Borque had a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.13% when tested.
Mr. Borque was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Meghan A. Clement, 42, of Clayton, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Clement was charged in the city of Watertown at about 8:07 p.m., and was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Jarrod C. Randall, 36, of Watertown, was charged alongside Ms. Clement by state police Saturday with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for packaging and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for scales.
Mr. Randall was also charged at about 8:07 p.m., and was also given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Kevin J. Leland, 24, of Evans Mills, was charged by state police Sunday with DWI and aggravated DWI.
According to police records, Mr. Leland was charged at about 1:59 a.m. in the town of LeRay. He was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Tyrell I. Parker, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.
According to police records, Mr. Parker was charged at about 4:34 p.m. for an incident that occurred about an hour and 15 minutes earlier. He was held in police custody.
Sarah A. Metott, 35, of Glenfield, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Metott was charged at about 12:46 p.m. in the village of Carthage, and was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
