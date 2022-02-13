WATERTOWN — Jessica K. Abell, 35 of 1154 Boyd St., Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Jan. 24 at Samaritan Medical Center, Ms. Abell kicked a hospital employee in the groin intentionally.
Ms. Abell was given an appearance ticket to appear in City Court for her charge.
Jena M. Wagar, 36, of Dexter, was charged by state police in the city of Watertown on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police charged her with possessing methamphetamine with an intent to sell them, according to police documents. Ms. Wagar was held in custody.
Joshua D. McDermet 25, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police in LeRay on Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
Police records indicate this was Ms. McDermet’s first DWI charge, but did not provide his blood alcohol content. He was released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.