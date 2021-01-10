Route 11, County Road 812 closed Wednesday morning

WATERTOWN — Jarrod C. Randall, 37, of 114 Seymour St., was charged by city police Saturday with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police records, at about 7 p.m. at the State Street Sunoco gas station, Mr. Randall had a loaded CZ P-10 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a holster inside his backpack.

Mr. Randall was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.

Vincent L. Jones, 19, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police records, Mr. Jones was charged at 2:20 a.m. in the city of Watertown. He was given an appearance ticket for his charges.

Deonte M. Harrell, 27, of 9525 Hamilton Loop, Apt. A, LeRay, was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a bench warrant.

According to police records, Mr. Harrell was arrested at the intersection of West and Thorpe streets in the village of Carthage at about 8 p.m.

Police say Mr. Harrell was arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance.

