WATERTOWN — Cynthia D. Locklear, 45, of 903 Water Street, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, on Jan. 12, Ms. Locklear took a Watertown Savings Bank debit card, belonging to Autumn Deegan, from the pharmacy counter of the Washington Street Kinney’s Drugs. She then concealed the card in her own wallet.
Ms. Locklear was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Dustin J. Pridell, 33, of 1620 Huntington St, Apt. B5, was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Pridell is accused of harassing Darianne M. Robinson, and he was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Saturday at his residence. City police did not provide more information on the nature of the incident.
Mr. Pridell was given a criminal summons for his charge, returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Jack G. Iams, 27, of 25551 Ridge Rd, was charged with second-degree harassment by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
According to police documents, Mr. Iams struck Gregory Bisha with toilet water and a urine sample cup at 11 p.m. Saturday at Samaritan Medical Center. Deputies indicated Mr. Pridell was under the infulence of drugs when he was arrested.
Mr. Iams was given an appearance ticket for his charge, returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Tyler S. Hamilton, 29, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Hamilton was charged at 2:50 p.m. for an incident first reported at 2:35 p.m. in the town of Watertown.
Mr. Hamilton was given an appearance ticket for the charge.
