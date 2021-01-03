WATERTOWN — Kristopher C. Williams, 23, of 224 Palmer St., Apt. 603, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, as well as a number of traffic and vehicle infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Williams interfered with a valid traffic stop when he refused to identify himself to police and began throwing papers with personal information out of the vehicle in an attempt to prevent officers from seeing them.
Once police tried to take Mr. Williams into custody, they say he flexed his arms, pulled away from the officers and put his arms under his body to avoid handcuffs.
Mr. Williams was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Michele A. Spies, 51, of 935 State St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Sunday morning with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 12:39 a.m., Ms. Spies repeatedly struck James Heise, 55, several times in his face with a marker, grabbed his glasses off his face, damaging them, and locked him between two doors in her residence, preventing him from leaving.
Police say Ms. Spies had MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy or molly, in her possession as well. She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Mark H. Hooper, 58, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, Mr. Hooper was charged at 8 p.m. for an incident reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Diana. He was arrested, and later released on his own recognizance.
