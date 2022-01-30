WATERTOWN — Glenn M. Gallo, 33, of 819 West Main St., Lower Apt, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 12:52 a.m Sunday, Mr. Gallo engaged in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, and took her phone from her to keep her from calling the police.
Mr. Galllo was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Dolores A. Simonds, 77, of 933 LeRay St., Apt. 31, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% and refusing to take a breath test.
According to police records, Ms. Simonds was intoxicated when she struck a parked GMC truck. Ms. Simonds, in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan, struck the truck straight on from behind, hitting its rear bumper. The car then slid sideways, ending perpendicular to the truck, where it hit a second time around the truck’s rear drivers side wheel. Police said the truck was significantly damaged in the accident.
Ms. Simonds eventually submitted a breath sample indicating her BAC was 0.11%.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Garth A. Lawrence, 38, of 136 Orchard St. was charged on Jan. 24 by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with assault while confined to a correctional facility.
According to deputies reports Mr. Lawrence, who is confined to the Jefferson County Jail, injured another inmate, Rafael Cabrera-Jones, during an altercation on Jan. 22. Deputies said Mr. Cabrera-Jones sustained a four-inch laceration during the incident.
Mr. Lawrence was arraigned on Jan. 24 at the county’s Centralized Arraignment court in the lobby of the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where the jail is located.
