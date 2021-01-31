WATERTOWN — Heather M. Orr, 45, of 15 West Church Street, Apt 1, Adams, was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and two counts of trespass by city police on Sunday morning.
According to police records, at about 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, Ms. Orr removed bags from a clothing donation bin at the Church of the Nazarene on Watertown’s Thompson Boulevard.
According to police records, later that day at about 10:58 p.m. Ms. Orr returned to the church, and had a glassine envelope with heroin inside in her car. She also walked through the church parking lot, and remained on the property after being asked to leave.
Ms. Orr was arrested at her Adams residence, where she was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Jasmine N. Clark, 25, of 34632 State Route 26, Carthage, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a traffic infraction by city police on Saturday.
According to police reports, Ms. Clark was piloting a vehicle on Arsenal Street at around 11:03 p.m. Saturday, when police initiated a traffic stop. Police say crystal meth was located in the driver’s door compartment of the vehicle Ms. Clark was driving.
Ms. Clark was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Michele A. Spies, 51, of 935 State Street, Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Spies violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection isued by the Ellisburg Town Court when she called the protected party numerous times between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20.
Ms. Spies was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Richard E. Daniels, 43, of Watertown, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and illegally discharging a weapon on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Daniels was arrested in the town of Watertown, and was released on his own recognizance. Records indicate the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.