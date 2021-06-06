WATERTOWN — Darryl C. Thompson, 55, of 23412 Eacho Drive was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Thompson had 0.695 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession, as well as a scale that indicated an intent to sell the substance, according to police reports.
Mr. Thompson also refused to leave the area around 10 Public Square despite numerous requests to do so by police.
Mr. Thompson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jamie M. Doyle, 55, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 29, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 11 p.m. on May 31, Mr. Doyle allegedly hit an apartment window at 232 West Main St. belonging to Rachel Zajesky with an unidentified object, breaking it.
Mr. Doyle was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Billy L. Brasie, 34, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia by state police on Saturday.
Police records indicate Mr. Brasie had a scale and packaging materials in his possession, but troopers did not identify the drug they say was in Mr. Brasie’s possession.
Mr. Brasie was given an appearance ticket for his charge and will return to Watertown City Court at a later date.
Jamie L. East, 34, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs by state police on Saturday.
Mr. East was charged in the same incident as Mr. Brasie, and police say he was also in possession of drug packaging materials and scales.
Mr. East was given appearance tickets for his charges and will return to Watertown City Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.