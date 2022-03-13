WATERTOWN — Warren D. Vineyard, 27, of 442 S. Hamilton St., was charged by city police on Saturday with fourth-degree arson and reckless endangerment of property.
According to police records, Mr. Vineyard recklessly caused damage to a garage and fence at his address when he started a large fire on a grill to burn garbage within three feet of the garage and two feet from the fence. The fence and garage caught fire, and sustained about $5,000 in damage.
Mr. Vineyard was arrested and released to the custody of Fort Drum military police with an appearance ticket.
Oliver Jean Baptiste, 25, of 10124 Fourth Armored Division Dr., Apt. 155, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.
According to police records, Mr. Jean Baptiste eventually submitted to a blood alcohol content test that showed he had a BAC of 0.08%.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to the custody of Fort Drum military police.
Andreea M. Eisland, 27, of 120 Court St., Apt. 204, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to police records, at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Ms. Eisland entered Jordan Paine’s apartment at 505 Arsenal St. without permission, and refused to leave. According to police, Ms. Eisland “barged into” Mr. Paine’s apartment and knocked a 55 inch Samsung TV off its stand, cracking the screen. The TV had a value of about $500.
Ms. Eisland was arrested at the Arsenal St. apartment, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held in jail pending an arraignment.
