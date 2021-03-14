WATERTOWN — William A. Gardner, II., 39, of 831 Washington St. Apt. 2, was charged by city police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of drugs and two traffic violations.
According to police reports, Mr. Gardner was driving his 2006 red Ford Focus sedan north along the 200 block of North Massey Street when he was allegedly under the influence of drugs.
As Mr. Gardner has a previous DWAI from March 6, 2018, this charge was elevated to a felony.
Mr. Gardner also possessed five buprenorphine strips inside his wallet.
Mr. Gardner was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with three traffic tickets.
Leland E. Blackmore, 52, of Watertown, by state police Saturday was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia for packaging and second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia for scales.
According to police records, Mr. Blackmore was arrested in the city of Watertown and held in police custody.
Martin S. Coughlin, 52, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Mr. Coughlin was charged in connection with the same incident as Mr. Blackmore.
