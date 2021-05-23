WATERTOWN — Jonisha E. Jean-Baptiste, 21, of 770 Oswego Ave, Apt. 126, Fort Drum, was charged with disorderly conduct for fighting by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at the pool hall on Eastern Boulevard, Ms. Jean-Baptiste fought with another woman outside the bar, forcing many people to move to avoid being caught in the fighting.
Ms. Jean-Baptiste was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to the custody of Fort Drum military police. She was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown City Court.
Andrea L. Frender, 49, of 2530 Alexandria Meadows was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at 7:22 p.m. on May 9, at 1214 Superior Street, Apt. 1 Ms. Frender punched Ian Graban in the face during an argument, with the intent of annoying him.
Ms. Frender was arrested and given an appearance date to answer her charge in City Court.
Jordan M. Callahan, 30, of 2518 Alexandria Meadows was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief and second-degree harassment by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at his residence at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Callahan attacked a female victim. He placed her in a choke hold and dragged her back into their shared residence. He then forced her to sit in a chair and prevented her from leaving the townhouse. Mr. Callahan also shoved his thumb into her mouth and pressed down underneath her tongue.
The victim requested a stay-away order of protection be placed against Mr. Callahan, and he was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Darrell J. Chatterton, 38, of 256 Michigan Ave, Apt. 406B was charged with torturing or injuring an animal by failing to provide proper sustenance by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Chatterton neglected to feed or care for a 1- to 3-year-old dog in his 15-year-old son’s care, or ensure his son was caring for the dog. He also allowed the dog to remain in its own bodily fluids for an extended period of time, causing wounds to develop on the dog’s legs and feet.
Mr. Chatterton was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Everton A. Johnson, 25, of Watertown was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by state police in the town of Pamelia on Saturday.
State police records show Mr. Johnson was arrested at 8:18 p.m. for an incident first reported an hour prior. Troopers did not provide more details. Mr. Johnson was held for his charges.
Christina I. Doner, 30, of Lacona, was charged with petit larceny by state police in the town of Watertown on Saturday.
Police records show Ms. Doner was arrested at 9:01 p.m., and was released with an appearance ticket.
Peter T. Baildon, 61, of Clinton, was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% and driving while intoxicated by state police in the city of Watertown on Saturday.
State police records show Mr. Baildon was arrested at 10:59 p.m. and released with an appearance ticket.
