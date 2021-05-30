WATERTOWN — Derek J. Dwyer, 35, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. N3, was charged by city police Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 1 a.m. Sunday at his apartment, Mr. Dwyer grabbed, shoved and yanked a female victim during a domestic dispute, which was in violation of a refrain-from order of protection issued against him.
Mr. Dwyer was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Gentry C. Foreman, 25, of 39 Bridge St., Carthage, was charged by city police Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 10:22 p.m. Friday at Joe’s Tavern on Coffeen Street, Mr. Foreman grabbed a 23-year-old female by her arm and dragged her out of the bar into the parking lot during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Foreman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Hunter P. Schafer, 26, of Clayton, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
Mr. Schafer was arrested in the town of Orleans and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
