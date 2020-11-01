WATERTOWN — Lisa A. Dennie, 53, of 23561 Rex Drive, Black River, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree harassment and three counts of acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Ms. Dennie kicked her daughter Amanda M. Newland in the leg and pulled her hair. This was done in the presence of three children, a 13-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl.
Ms. Dennie turned herself into the city police at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. She was processed and held pending arraignment there.
Aokusia J Terrell, 33, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and operating a vehicle with a BAC, or blood alcohol content, over 0.08%.
Ms. Terrell was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
