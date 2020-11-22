WATERTOWN —Edward F. Perkins, 31, of 23313 County Route 31, Watertown, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief for damage of property, fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing an emergency call, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Perkins violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection issued against him in Jefferson County family court, when he shoved and pushed Ariel McKinley, 28, and pinned her against a bed at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday at an address on California Ave. All this was done in the presence of a 4-year-old boy.
Mr. Perkins then also attempted to wrest a phone away from Ms. McKinley as she attempted to call 911.
Mr. Perkins was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 12101 County Route 5 in Chaumont, taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment.
Cory W. Ashley, 32, of 31500 Sandy Hollow Road, Philadelphia, was charged with DWI, and a traffic infraction by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Ashley was pulled over at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, in the 1300 block of State Street in the city. His BAC was measured at 0.13% during that stop.
Mr. Ashley was given an appearance ticket and released.
Joel A. Pilon, 53, of 1011 Gotham Street, lower apartment, was charged with unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Pilon pushed and then restrained Cindy Wallace, 64, refusing to allow her to leave his residence during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Pilon was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment.
Kristi L. Fravel, 34, of 427 West Mullin Street, Watertown, was arrested on a bench warrant at her residence on Saturday by city police.
Ms. Fravel was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Jonathan C. Mills, 35, of Watertown, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of a court order and an aggravated family offense by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Mills was charged for an offense that was first reported to police on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Mr. Mills was arrested in the town of Adams.
In New York state law, an aggravated family offense is when someone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor committed against a family member within the past 5 years commits another misdemeanor against a family member.
Mr. Mills was arrested, processed, arraigned and released on cash bail.
Earl C. Towne, 39, of Watertown, was charged with third-degree burglary by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Towne was arrested at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday in the town of LeRay. He was held in custody by state police. Two other people were arrested for the same incident.
Katie M. Loffler, 21, of Hermon, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police on Saturday.
Ms. Loffler was arrested at 4:05 p.m. for the same incident Mr. Towne was involved in. She was held in custody by state police.
Richard J. Massia, 38, of Watertown, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphanelia for diluents, dilutants or adulterants and second-degree criminal use of drug parahpanelia for scales.
Mr. Massia was arrested at 4:05 p.m. for the same incident Mr. Towne and Ms. Loffler were involved in. He was held in custody by state police.
