WATERTOWN — Lee M. LaFave, 41, of 26190 State Route 283 was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
According to city police records, Mr. LaFave had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%, higher than the legal limit of 0.08%.
He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charges.
Wendell Diaz, 41, of 1704 Ohio St., Apt. 16 was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and refusal to take a breath test.
According to police records, Mr. Diaz has a prior DWI conviction from Jan. 2017, elevating his DWI charge to a felony. Police said Mr. Diaz refused to provide any personal information or his fingerprints while at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building at about 3 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing Saturday morning.
Carrie A. Presley, 35, of 420 Bridge St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Ms. Presley passed through a red light without stopping, which prompted a traffic stop.
She was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Heather M. Orr, 46, of 15 W. Church St., Apt. 1, Adams, was charged by city police on Saturday with two counts of petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Orr attempted to steal a $3.49 brick of cheese on Nov. 24, and a $7.28 bottle of coffee creamer on Friday, both from The General Store on Bradley Street.
Ms. Orr was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown city court for her charges.
Brian G. Arnold, 51, of Watertown was charged by state police on Saturday with petit larceny for an incident in the town of Watertown.
Mr. Arnold was given an appearance ticket to appear in town court to answer his charge.
Jaime L. Bliven, 43, with no listed hometown, was charged by state police on Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to state police, she was charged in the village of Chaumont, and after her arrest was given an appearance ticket to appear before the Chaumont village court.
Carlos C. Johnston, 38, with no listed hometown, was also charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, in the same incident as Ms. Bliven.
Police also arrested him, and he was given an appearance ticket to appear before the Chaumont village court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.