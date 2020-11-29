WATERTOWN — Alger D. Reff, 43, of 1025 Gill Street, Watertown, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and a license plate display violation by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Reff was given an appearance ticket at the scene of his arrest.
Dareonta S. Leak, 19, of 9633-C Forsythe Loop, Fort Drum, was charged with disorderly conduct by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Leak was arrested at 2:43 a.m. at 204 Creekwood Drive in the city, although more details were not provided.
Mr. Leak was issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
Travis M. Lashure, 29, of Watertown, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Lashure was arrested in the town of Philadelphia at 11 a.m. on Saturday for an incident first reported to police at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday.
Mr. Lashure was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Michael J. Cummings, 67, of Theresa, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over 0.08%, and DWI, by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Cummings was pulled over at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday in the town of Theresa, and was issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
