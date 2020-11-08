WATERTOWN — Lakena N. Gamble, 44, of Syracuse, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.
According to state police records, Ms. Gamble introduced contraband into a prison in Cape Vincent at 11:30 a.m. She was apprehended in the town of Pamelia at 1:35 p.m.
Ms. Gamble was given an appearance ticket for her charge, returnable to the Cape Vincent Town Court.
Vanessa S. Stanford, 31, of Utica, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.
According to police records, Ms. Stanford introduced the contraband into a prison in Watertown at 11:30 a.m. She was apprehended in the town of Pamelia at 1:35 p.m.
Ms. Stanford was given an appearance ticket for her charge, returnable to the Watertown Town Court.
Natasha M. Hubbard, 37, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Hubbard was charged in the town of Sandy Creek, and was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Sandy Creek Town Court for her charge.
