WATERTOWN — Jamie L. East, 33, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. East was given an appearance ticket for the charge.
Miguel J. Ramirez, 19, of Watertown, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Ramirez was given an appearance ticket for the charge.
Daniel Beauchamp, 35, of Black River, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC, or blood alcohol content, of 0.08% and DWI by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Beauchamp was given an appearance ticket for the charges.
