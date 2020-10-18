WATERTOWN — Harold R. Rogers Jr., 42, of 845 Starbuck Ave., Apt 1507, was charged by city police Sunday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at 845 Starbuck Ave., Mr. Rogers kicked in an unnamed victim’s bedroom door during a domestic dispute, causing significant damage. Police say he then took a phone from the 38-year-old woman in the bedroom to prevent her from calling police.
Mr. Rogers was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Joshua D. Widrick, 22, of Theresa, was charged by state police in LeRay on Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police records say Mr. Widrick was issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
