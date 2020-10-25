WATERTOWN — Casaundra L. Mashaw, 30, of 310 South Massey Street, Upper Apt., was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Mashaw was at the Maywood Terrace apartment complex in the city, and was asked numerous times to leave the property. Ms. Mashaw did not leave the premises, and instead began shouting her refusal to leave, and knocked on multiple apartment doors, getting the attention of a number of residents.
Ms. Mashaw was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jack G. Iams, 27, of 25551 Ridge Road, was charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree grand larceny by city police on Saturday.
According to arrest records, on Sept. 11 of this year, Mr. Iams entered a warehouse builing at 750 West Main Street, where he stole a Honda brand generator, and a number of other items from a storage container. The total value of the items police say Mr. Iams stole is over $1,000.
According to state police records, Mr. Iams was first arrested earlier on Saturday by New York state police, who charged him with petit larceny for a shoplifting incident that occurred in the city on Oct. 20. State police did not provide more information.
Mr. Iams was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Kyle W. Matejcik, 24, of Watertown, was charged with third degree burglary by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Matejcik was held in jail after his arrest. They did not provide more information.
Brittany A. Weed, 23, of Brewerton, was charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC over 0.08% and DWI by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Weed was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.