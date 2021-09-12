WATERTOWN — Kristi L. Biccum, 36, of 618 Cooper Street, Upper Apt., was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident. According to police records, at about 1:09 a.m. Sunday at her apartment, Ms. Biccum knowingly called 911 twice with no emergency to report, causing an emergency response from police both times.
Police records indicate Ms. Biccum was under the influence of alcohol.
She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Kelvin Gonzalez, 30, of 316 Waltham St., Lower Apt., was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and refusing to take a breath test.
According to police records, at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Factory Street, police stopped Mr. Gonzalez after observing a number of traffic infractions.
Mr. Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he did provide a breath sample showing his blood alcohol content was 0.20%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
Mr. Gonzalez was issued six tickets for his charges and turned over to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
Amber M. Come, 33, of 30 N. Broad Street, Apt. 204, Carthage, was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Thursday Ms. Come took a box of Denorex Maximum Itch Relief Shampoo, valued at $10.99, from the Washington Street Kinney Drugs. Police say Ms. Come took the shampoo into the store bathroom and used it, then exited the store without paying for the shampoo.
Ms. Come was arrested at Samaritan Medical Center Saturday, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket. Police say Ms. Come also has an active arrest warrant out from University Police at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, but extradition was denied.
Elijah K. Boit, 33, of 121 Flower Ave. E., was charged by city police on Friday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Boit was arrested on Washington Street after police observed him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Police say his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.11%.
Mr. Boit was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and issued an appearance ticket. He was then turned over to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
Kassandra N. Jones, 23, of 32586 County Route 26, Great Bend, was charged by city police on Friday with unlawful possession of noxious matter and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the First Round bar on Factory Street, Ms. Jones pepper sprayed Marisa Weldon.
Ms. Jones was arrested by city police and released with an appearance ticket.
Richard E. Daniels, 43, of 206 William St., was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 8:30 p.m Friday, Mr. Daniels yelled loudly at uniformed police officers from his front porch, disturbing his neigbors, despite being told to keep quiet.
Mr. Daniels was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
Natasha L. Freeman, 34, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to state police records, Ms. Freeman was charged at 3:45 p.m. for an incident that occurred on June 28 in Watertown.
She was arrested and then released with an appearance ticket for those charges.
State police also gave Ms. Freeman another charge of third-degree burglary for an incident that occurred on July 6 in the town of LeRay.
Ms. Freeman was also given an appearance ticket for that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.