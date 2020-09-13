WATERTOWN — Marcus D. Kemp, 33, of Lilhia Springs, Ga., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a headlight violation by city police at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday.
Mr. Kemp was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Payton T. Guth, 20, of 20368 Bagram Road, Apt. 322B, Fort Drum, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a one-way street by city police at 1:01 a.m. on Saturday .
According to police records, Mr. Guth was driving southeast on Court Street, in the section of the street that only permits traffic to flow northwest. Mr. Guth’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, at the time was 0.13%, according to police records, much higher than the legal limit of 0.08%.
Mr. Guth was released to military custody, as he’s a soldier on Fort Drum, and given an appearance ticket.
Edmund D. Rebb, 60, of Carthage, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated by state police at 11:51 p.m. on Friday in Carthage. The charge is elevated to a felony because Mr. Rebb was charged with a DWI within the last 10 years.
Mr. Rebb was issued an appearance ticket for the Carthage Village Court.
Belinda G. Deboer, 43, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police at 3:10 p.m. on Friday in the town of Watertown. Ms. Deboer was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Watertown court.
Billy J. Simmons, 42, of 529 Emerson St., was charged with second-degree harassment by city police at 11:35 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Simmons was arrested while in the 1300 block of Olmsted Drive.
Mr. Simmons was taken to the county public safety building where he was held pending arraignment.
Ricky T. Towles Jr., 40, of 56 Wardwell St., Adams, was charged with reckless driving and imprudent speeding by city police at 11:18 a.m. on Friday.
According to police reports, Mr. Towles was arrested at his home following an investigation into an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
Mr. Towles was taken to the county public safety building, processed and given an appearance ticket.
