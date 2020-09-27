WATERTOWN — Julius L. Brannan, 31, of 816 Bronson St., was charged with second degree harassment, obstruction of government administration and aggravated criminal contempt by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Brannan kicked Krista Brannan in the leg during a domestic incident, violating a standing refrain from order of protection held against him by Mrs. Brannan. Because Mr. Brannan has been convicted of criminal contempt before, in May of 2019, his charge from Saturday’s incident was elevated to aggravated criminal contempt.
Mr. Brannan was taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, where he refused to cooperate with officers during processing. Police documents say that he refused to provide fingerprints or a photograph during processing.
Mr. Brannan was held in the county jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
Cynthia Brookover, 44, of Fort Drum, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child by state police on Saturday.
According to state police documents, Ms. Brookover was released on her own recognizance after her arrest.
Thomas J. Cross, 42, of Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 0.08 percent, by state police on Saturday.
Mr. Cross was released with an appearance ticket, according to police records.
Melinda J. Allen, 48, of Clayton, was charged with petit larceny by state police on Saturday.
Police records state that she was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
