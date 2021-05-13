WATERTOWN — Harry. J. Cooper, 39, 77 Depot St., Gouverneur, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole more than $223 worth of items from Walmart.
Police say that at about 1:45 p.m., Mr. Cooper was at the Walmart on Route 3 when he allegedly stole two pillow cases, a bed sheet set and a drill. The items were valued in total at roughly $223.94.
He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in Town Court.
Terrence A. LaBarge, 40, 634 Factory St., was charged by city police this week with petit larceny and second-degree burglary that he allegedly committed in 2019.
On Oct. 15, 2019, Mr. LaBarge allegedly entered 661 Factory St., Apt. 15, which was occupied by Charles Parrott, and stole a Bauer drill and other items, according to a police report.
Mr. LaBarge was arrested Tuesday and was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing. A police report stated he had two other active bench warrants out of the city that he was processed on as well.
Shantel E. Clark, 27, 661 Factory St., Apt. 14-1, was charged by city police this week with second-degree criminal trespassing and petit larceny.
Ms. Clark allegedly stole cans and bottles from Charles Parrot’s apartment on Oct. 15, 2019. She was arrested for the alleged offense Tuesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Michael J. Hale, 27, 6007 Log London Road, Mannsville, was charged by city police recently with third-degree criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a hotel he was previously told not to enter.
Police say that at about 4:34 a.m. Friday, May 7, Mr. Hale allegedly entered the Hilton Garden Inn on Arsenal Street after officers told him not to return to the location. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Carlos R.W.C Melendez, 28, 10414 5th Armored Division Drive, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree assault after allegedly punching another man in the face.
Police say that at about 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Melendez allegedly punched Matthew Shellnut in the chin at 100 Washington St., causing him to lose consciousness. Mr. Melendez was arrested Wednesday and later released to Fort Drum with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Justin J. Beach, 25, 421 Portage St., was charged by city police Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Mr. Beach was stopped by police at 100 N. Massey St. at about 10:50 p.m., according to a police report. He was arrested, taken to jail and later released with tickets to appear in City Court.
His blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was measured at 0.20%.
