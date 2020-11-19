WATERTOWN — Nathan D. Mills, 29, of 242 Ward Street, was charged with second-degree harassment for physical contact by city police on Wednesday.
According to police records, Mr. Mills was arrested at his home address. He was given a summons for his charges and released on-scene.
Jacqueline Brown, 26, of Evans Mills, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by state police on Wednesday.
According to police records, Ms. Brown was arrested in the town of LeRay at 9:44 p.m., and was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Trevijon E. Monell, 27, of Cape Vincent, was charged with first degree promoting prison contraband and third degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction.
According to police records, Mr. Monell was arrested in the town of Alexandria, and was held pending arraignment.
An unnamed 15-year-old male, of LaFargeville, was charged with third-degree burglary by state police on Wednesday.
For the same incident, an unnamed 14-year-old male, also of LaFargeville, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Both individuals were arrested at 2:09 p.m. in the town of Orleans, and both were given appearance tickets for their charges.
