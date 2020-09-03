WATERTOWN — Jarrad C. Hopper, 29, 707 State St., was arrested after sheriff’s deputies executed a bench warrant at about 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday. Mr. Hopper was later released and issued a ticket to appear in town court on Thursday.
Jason M. Bartholomew, 41, 24097 Route 12, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with violating probation. He was arrested Wednesday and held in jail pending court action.
Joshua R. Smith, 26, 31285 Gardnerville Road, Evans Mills, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with violating probation.
Mr. Smith was arrested at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and held in jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in town court Sept. 15.
Kyle T. Simpson, 6743 Number Four Road, Lowville, was charged by Carthage police with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, having an improper license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
Mr. Simpson was arrested at about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, processed and released with a ticket to appear in village court on Sept. 21.
Michael A. Spellan, 329 S. Washington St., Carthage, was charged by Carthage police with fourth-degree grand larceny on Thursday.
According to police reports, on July 13 at about 9:25 p.m., at PetaWatt, 695 West End Ave., Carthage, Mr. Spellan stole a green 2001 Honda Foreman S 4x4 valued at about $1,500.
Mr. Spellan was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Village of Carthage Court on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
