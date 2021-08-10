CLAYTON — Derek M. Rust, 633 Thompson St., Apt 2, Watertown, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Monday with driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Rust was stopped by a deputy shortly after 8 p.m. at Route 12 and Old State Road, and his blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was allegedly later measured at 0.21%. Mr. Rust is set to appear in Village Court on Aug. 24.
