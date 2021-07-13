WATERTOWN — Peter R. Fish, 51, 24098 Route 12, Apt. 23, was charged by city police Monday with two counts of public lewdness and resisting arrest.
According to a police report, on April 26, at about 9 a.m. at the Mental Health Association at 425 Washington St., Mr. Fish allegedly exposed his genitalia and began to masturbate while standing in the open window of a restroom, which was viewable by all individuals in a common activity room and front entrance hallway.
Mr. Fish allegedly conducted the same act at the association on June 23 as well. When officers arrested him Monday, Mr. Fish allegedly resisted officers by walking away from them and refusing to stop, then pulling away from them and further struggling.
He was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Kwazsi S. Gaddis, 20, 20714 Reasoner Road, was charged by city police Monday with tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and three traffic violations.
On March 5, Mr. Gaddis is alleged to have thrown a bottle of liquor from the scene of a crash at 300 Holcomb St., with the intent to prevent officers from observing the bottle during their investigation.
He was arrested Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Marcy A. Hall, 47, 316 S. Rutland St., lower apartment, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny, identity theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument after she allegedly cashed a forged check in June.
On June 13, Ms. Hall allegedly filled out a stolen check from Northern Federal Credit Union in the amount of $435. She is alleged to have then cashed the check at Tops on Washington Street.
She was arrested Monday and was being held in the PSB pending an arraignment hearing.
Brooklynn M. Batsford, 18, Route 11, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies June 24 with petit larceny after she allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items from Walmart.
At about 8:15 p.m. on June 24, Ms. Batsford allegedly stole $558.14 worth of items from the store on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
She was arrested later that day and released with a ticket to appear in court.
