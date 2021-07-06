WATERTOWN — Bridget A. Finley, 49, of 336 W. Main St., Apt. 403, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment and petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 811 Boyd St., Ms. Finley took two bags containing birthday presents, put them in her car and drove away with the intention of taking the gifts from their intended recipient.
She then got into a physical altercation with an unnamed person and pulled their hair.
Ms. Finley was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Sergio Cisneros, 54, who is a homeless Watertown resident, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Mr. Cisneros stole $203.20 worth of groceries from Tops on Washington Street by walking out of the store without going to a point-of-sale to pay.
Mr. Cisneros was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Kenny E. Stevens, 37, Adams, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree assault.
According to police records, Mr. Stevens was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday for an incident first reported on June 27. He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Edwin R. Santiago, 25, of Fort Drum, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Santiago was arrested in the town of LeRay and given an appearance ticket for his charge.
