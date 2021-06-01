WATERTOWN — Megan A. Clement, 42, of 1815 Olmstead Drive, Apt. 226, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with two counts of petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Clement stole $221.47 worth of merchandise from the Watertown Walmart on Dec. 20 of last year, and stole $64.97 worth of merchandise from the same Walmart on May 9 of this year. Ms. Clement was arrested Saturday while at the Walmart she is accused of stealing from.
Ms. Clement was given an appearance ticket for her charges and will return to the Town of Watertown Court at a later date.
Timothy J. Ritter, 47, of Calcium, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree burglary for illegally entering a building with intent to steal.
According to police records, Mr. Ritter was charged Monday for an incident first reported on May 24 in the town of LeRay. He was arrested in LeRay at about 4 p.m. Monday and held in police custody before his arraignment hearing. Police say Mr. Ritter posted bail shortly after and will return to LeRay Town Court at a later date.
Joshua A. Murdock, 38, of Watertown, was charged by state police Monday with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Murdock was arrested in the town of Pamelia at about 10:07 p.m. Monday and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
Ricardo M. Pacific, 66, of Clayton, was charged by state police Monday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Mr. Pacific was charged at about 10:15 a.m. Monday in the village of Clayton and released with an appearance ticket. Police records state the investigation into the case has turned up evidence, and the issue is now pending in court.
Joshua D. Mantle, 32, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Monday with first-degree public lewdness and lewdness for exposing his body in public.
According to police records, Mr. Mantle was arrested Monday in connection with an incident first reported on May 21. He was taken into police custody in the town of Diana and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
