WATERTOWN – Zian R. Collins, 25, of 710 Franklin St., was charged by city police Monday with trespass and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on June 19 Mr. Collins entered the front porch of a house at 633 Lillian St., and remained there despite being asked to leave by the home owner, Michelle Youmans, multiple times. He then also allegedly struck Dillin Youmans in the face.
Mr. Collins was arrested Monday afternoon, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court at a later date.
Steven A. Ray, 59, Schendectady, was charged by city police Monday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police records show that Mr. Ray was stopped by police in his vehicle outside of 1228 Washington St. Monday afternoon. He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where a chemical blood alcohol content test allegedly showed he had a BAC of 0.25%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.
Robert C. Baker, 34, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Monday with criminal possession of a firearm and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feed device.
According to state police, Mr. Baker was charged for an incident first reported July 8. He was arrested in the town of Pamelia, and issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
Dara Donnelley, 59, of East Aurora, Erie County, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
Troopers did not provide her BAC. She was charged in the town of Clayton and issued an appearance ticket to return to town court to answer her charges.
Ashton C. Jenkins, 20, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
Troopers did not provide Mr. Jenkin’s BAC, but as he is under the age of 21, any amount of alcohol detected in his system is grounds for a DWI charge.
Mr. Jenkins was charged in the town of Denmark and issued an appearance ticket to return to town court to answer his charges.
