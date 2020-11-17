WATERTOWN — William I. Netto, 42, of 11 Public Square, Apt. 308, was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Monday.
According to police records, at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Crystal Restaurant in Public Square, Mr. Netto intentionally struck Devon Hutchins on his right ear, causing Mr. Hutchins pain.
Mr. Netto was processed at the scene of his arrest, and released with a criminal summons returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Shawn P. Oleary, 46, of 502 Academy Street, Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Monday.
According to police records, Mr. Oleary spit in Sarah A. Widrick’s face during an argument.
Mr. Oleary was processed at the scene of his arrest and issued a criminal summons returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Jhamel D. Corriders, 32, of 501 Catherine Street, Syracuse, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt by city police on Monday.
According to police records, at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 9, Mr. Corriders violated multiple stay away orders of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court when he entered the home of Sierra Eiland and her six children under the age of 17, all of whom were protected parties by the stay away orders. As Mr Corriders had previously been convicted of violating the same stay away orders of protection on June 29 of this year, his charges from Monday’s incident were elevated to the first degree, which is a class E felony.
Mr. Corriders was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held at the county jail pending arraignment.
Elizabeth K. Miller, 32, of 1923 Harwood Drive, Apt. 2, Lacona, was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third degree grand larceny and third degree welfare fraud by city police on Monday.
Ms. Miller was arrested in Adams, taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending video arraignment.
Patrick C. Cyrus, 26, of 117 Park Street, Governeur, was charged with second degree harassment and third degree robbery by city police on Monday.
According to police records, at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 10, Mr. Cyrus shoved Anthony M. Montoya to the ground at his residence and stole his wallet from his pants pocket.
Mr. Cyrus was arrested at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending video arraignment.
Robbie L. Dake, 40, of 113 North Orchard Street, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle by city police on Monday.
Mr. Dake was processed on scene and released with a traffic ticket.
Kylie M. Rivers, 33, of 6 South Main Street, Carthage, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Monday.
According to police records, on Nov. 11 at the Kinneys Pharmacy on Coffeen Street, Ms. Rivers concealed two keychains, perfume and a makeup bag, of a combined value of $35.96, in her purse and left the store without attempting to pay.
Ms. Rivers was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Brent Collette, 33, of Evans Mills, was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief by state police on Monday in the town of LeRay.
Police records state that Mr. Collette was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.