WATERTOWN — Anthony S. Reynolds, 39, of 24097 Route 12, Apt. 11, was charged by city police Monday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle while on a highway and six separate traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Reynolds was driving at about 8:30 a.m. along the 1500 block of State Street when he was pulled over by city police. During the traffic stop, police found, among other infractions, Mr. Reynolds was driving with an invalid license. Police say Mr. Reynolds has 11 suspensions of his license on record, from five separate dates.
Mr. Reynolds was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was given a breath test that showed his blood alcohol content, or BAC, to be 0.00%. Mr. Reynolds was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jaquan T. Allen, 18, of 103 S. Hamilton St., was charged by city police Monday with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Allen illegally possessed 40.8 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag, hidden in a shoe box on the passenger side floor of his vehicle. He was also driving without a license, in an unregistered vehicle with no license plates visible.
Mr. Allen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Christina M. Bown, 51, of Brownville, was charged by state police Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Ms. Brown was arrested in the city of Watertown at 12:05 p.m., and was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
