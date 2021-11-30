WATERTOWN — William L. Spellan, 31, of 329 S. Washington St., Carthage, was charged by city police on Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Spellan struck the passenger side headlight of Selena L. Cadorette’s 2002 Chevrolet Venture on the evening of Nov. 21 at an address on North Colorado Avenue in the city.
Mr. Spellan was arrested by city police at his Carthage address, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and was held in jail there pending arraignment.
Patrick J. Burke, 46, of 3 Oxford St., Carthage, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree harassment.
According to police, Mr. Burke threw a urine sample he had produced at a 36-year-old man, striking him in his chest, at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mr. Burke was given an appearance ticket for his charge, ordered to appear before the Watertown city court.
Marco A. Vargas, 22, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police on Sunday in the town of LeRay with petit larceny.
Mr. Vargas was given an appearance ticket to return to the LeRay town court for his charge.
Corina Solorio, 19, of Fort Drum, was also charged by state police on Sunday with petit larceny in the town of LeRay, for the same incident as Mr. Vargas.
Ms. Solorio was also given an appearance ticket for her charges.
