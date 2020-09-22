WATERTOWN — Kriss A. Whitney, 54, 333 Sterling St., was charged by city police with second-degree burglary after he allegedly stole cigarettes, food and keys from an apartment on Saturday.
Mr. Whitney was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Monday after he allegedly entered the apartment on Sterling Street and stole the items. He was taken to jail and arraigned before city court.
Jeffery A. Schmeltz, 34, 324 Brown Blvd., Brownville, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment after he allegedly used excessive corporal punishment on a 10-year-old.
At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the village, Mr. Schmeltz allegedly struck the child in the lower back with an open hand, causing discoloration and complaints of pain. He was arrested Thursday afternoon and later arraigned in court.
Tiffany A. Poirier, 20, 602 Main St., Glen Park, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Monday with violating probation.
Ms. Poirier was arrested at the county public safety building at about 3:45 p.m., stemming from an alleged probation violation issued out of County Court in January 2019. She was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
