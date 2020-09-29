WATERTOWN — Briana A. Rose, 26, 531 Addison St., was charged by city police with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a blue wagon on Monday.
At about 5 p.m., Ms. Rose allegedly stole a blue, collapsible wagon worth $15 from a property on Lillian Street. She was arrested at about 9:30 p.m., processed and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Sean P. Day, 32, 134 Breen Ave., was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving while intoxicated, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
Mr. Day was arrested at about 1 a.m. on Monday on Route 12 in Pamelia. His blood alcohol concentration, according to a report, was measured at 0.019%. He was later released with a ticket to appear in court.
Chelsey L. Kulp, 33, 359 Franklin St., was charged by sheriff’s deputies with trespassing at the Walmart store on Route 3.
Ms. Kulp was arrested at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday and later released with a ticket to appear in court.
Brooke M. Endres, 24, 523 Burchard St., was charged by sheriff’s deputies with trespassing at the Walmart store on Route 3.
She was arrested at about 10 p.m. on Sunday and later released with a ticket to appear in court.
Larkin B. Harvey, 29, 17634 Route 11, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana on Sunday.
Mr. Harvey was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. on James Street in Clayton. He was later released with a ticket to appear in court.
Joey A. Jones, 41, 26777 Anabel Ave., LeRay, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Mr. Jones was arrested after a traffic stop on Route 12 in Brownville. A report states his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.029%. He was later released with tickets to appear in court.
