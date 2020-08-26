Nicholas AE Polhamus, 28, 523 Waite Ave., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly caused nearly $6,650 worth of damage to two outdoor air conditioning units.
On July 27, Mr. Polhamus allegedly damaged the units at Aubertine and Currier, 522 Bradley St.
He was arrested on Monday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Cole A. Sheltray, 23, 332 N. School St., Carthage, was charged by village police with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment after he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground, causing her to sprain her wrists.
He was processed and arraigned before being released. A stay-away order was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.