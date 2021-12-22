WATERTOWN — Christopher M. Smith, 33, of 15 Lathrop St. Carthage, was charged by city police on Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, second-degree obstruction of government administration, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and following too close.
Police records indicate Mr. Smith was arrested on Tuesday around 6:38 p.m. while driving on State Street. Police did not provide Mr. Smith’s blood alcohol content.
Mr. Smith was given appearance tickets for his charges.
Sonia R. Soomro, 27, of 25041 Gerald Ave, Calcium, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday with petit larceny.
Sheriff’s records state that Ms. Soomro stole $68.73 worth of merchandise from the Evans Mills Walmart at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, after she walked out of the store without paying.
She was issued an appearance ticket to appear before the county’s centralized arraignment court at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building next month.
Jena E. Hull, 34, of 25671 Keyser Rd., Evans Mills, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and two traffic violations.
According to sheriff’s records, Ms. Hull was stopped by deputies while driving on State Route 37 in Pamelia,
Heidi M. Crook, 41, of 3197 State Rt. 58, Fowler, was charged by Jefferson County sherff’s deputies on Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two traffic infractions.
According to sheriff’s records, Ms. Crook was in possession of 3.98 grams of methamphetamine.
Ms. Crook was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was processed and arraigned. She was then released on her own recognizance.
