WATERTOWN — Brittney N. Howard, 30, 35033 Eddy Road, Theresa, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a $5 heater from a store on Eastern Boulevard.
At about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 28, Ms. Howard allegedly left Trading Treasures with a personal heater valued at $4.99 in her purse.
She was arrested Monday and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Shane D. Spires, 33, 1133 State St., was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly possessing a CZ 75P01 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his residence.
He has previously been convicted of petit larceny in 2019. He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
Darryl R. Johnson, 52, 48 Norris St., was charged by Carthage police Tuesday with second-degree menacing, acting in a manner to be injurious to a child and damaging property.
At about 8:45 p.m., Mr. Johnson allegedly stabbed a door with a knife and was screaming in front of three children younger than 15 years old. He was arrested roughly 45 minutes later and then released with a ticket to appear in Village Court.
