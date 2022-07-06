WATERTOWN — Brian M. Hendrickson, 29, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. Q5, was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree assault.
According to police records, at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home, Mr. Hendrickson punched Jessica R. Brown, 31, in the face during a domestic incident. Ms. Brown sustained an injury to her lip as a result of the punch and required stitches.
Mr. Hendrickson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Makaylah R. Pecori, 19, of 1102 Boyd St., was charged by city police on Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Pecori was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment.
Eric J. Reynolds, 28, of 734 Main St., Glen Park, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree falsely reporting an incident. According to police records, at about 12:01 a.m. on July 4, Mr. Reynolds pulled the second floor fire alarm at the Hilton Garden Inn on Arsenal Street, resulting in a full evacuation of the hotel and a response from the Watertown City Fire Department in anticipation of a fire that did not occur.
Mr. Reynolds was issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
Michelle R. O’Dette, 33, of 196 Stone St., Apt 3., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday with petit larceny.
According to sheriff’s records, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ms. O’Dette stole $131 worth of merchandise from the Watertown Walmart when she walked out the front doors with it without attempting to pay.
Ms. O’Dette was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Jefferson County CAP court for her charge.
