WATERTOWN — Kayla K. Williams, 32, 8700 Main St., Apt. 210A, Fort Drum, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with DWI and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Ms. Williams was stopped by a deputy on Vaadi Road in the town of Orleans. There was allegedly a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside her vehicle, and she was also allegedly intoxicated.
She was later arrested and taken to jail on $2,500 bail.
Micah K. Houppert, 29, 513 Hamilton St., Upper, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Houppert allegedly violated the order on May 19. The order was issued out of Jefferson County Family Court and ruled that he was to stay away from a residence on Hamlin Street.
He was arrested for the alleged offense Tuesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Dennise L. Bray, 30, LKA 513 Hamlin St., Upper, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Ms. Bray allegedly violated the order on May 19. The order was issued out of Jefferson County Family Court and ruled that she was to stay away from a residence on Hamlin Street.
She was arrested for the alleged offense Tuesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
