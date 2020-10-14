WATERTOWN — Julius L. Brannan, 31, of 816 Bronson St., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly forced his way into a residence Wednesday morning.
At about 12:30 a.m., Mr. Brannan allegedly forced his way into Trina Bryant’s home at 132 S. Orchard St. He was arrested shortly after and then taken to jail, where he was held pending an arraignment hearing.
It was also discovered that Mr. Brannan allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection twice in the last two days when he was inside the protected party’s home while she was present Monday and Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. The burglary charge arose after he allegedly entered the protected party’s home Monday with the alleged attempt to harass her.
Chelsea F. Frost, 28, of Carthage, was charged by village police Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, being under the influence of drugs in public and several traffic violations.
At about 7 p.m., Ms. Frost was arrested on State Street in the village after allegedly driving her Honda Accord while under the influence of drugs. She then attempted to flee police officers, according to a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.