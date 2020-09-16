WATERTOWN — Jack G. Iams, 27, 25551 Ridge Road, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly cut a padlock of a dumpster containing redemptions bottles and cans that were donated to the Jefferson County SPCA earlier this month.
On Sept. 7 at about 7:40 a.m., Mr. Iams allegedly used bolt cutters to damage the padlock that was connected to a dumpster located at 25056 Water St., in the town of Pamelia. He was arrested about a week later. Mr. Iams is set to be arraigned on Sept. 29.
Tamara M. Jose, 23, 1219 Faichney Drive, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with second-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly caused nearly $2,000 worth of damage by keying a person’s car at Walmart.
On Sept. 7 at about 2:10 p.m., Ms. Jose allegedly scratched the length of the driver’s side of a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country with a key, causing $1,977.25 worth of damage. The vehicle belonged to Danielle Champion and was parked in the Walmart parking lot on Route 3 at the time of the alleged offense.
Ms. Jose was arraigned, then released on her own recognizance. She is set to appear in court again on Thursday.
