WATERTOWN — Dylan E.J. Miller, 25, of 1468 County Route 12, Gouverneur, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Tuesday.
According to police records, on Aug. 2, Mr. Miller concealed a speaker, valued at $20, from the Arsenal Street Family Dollar in his backpack and left the store without paying.
Mr. Miller was taken to the county public safety building for processing and given an appearance ticket.
Michael A. Kell Jr., 31, of 32 Maywood Terrace, was charged with third degree assault by city police on Tuesday.
According to police records, Mr. Kell intentionally hit Jamie Thorne in the nose with his elbow, causing her nose to bleed and giving her prolonged pain. He continued to hit Ms. Thorne in the face with a closed fist, causing her bottom lip to bleed.
Mr. Kell was taken to the county public safety building and held pending arraignment. Ms. Thorne requested a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Kell to protect herself and her children.
Kyle W. Matejcik, 24, of Watertown, was charged with possession of burglar tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny by state police on Tuesday.
James R. Jarrett, 30, of Watertown, was also charged with possession of burglar tools, fourth degree criminal mischief and petit larceny by state police on Tuesday, for the same incident as Mr. Matejcik. Both men were arrested in Watertown and issued appearance tickets.
Jordan C. Pierce, 36, of 133 South Orchard St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell by city police on Tuesday.
According to police records, Mr. Pierce had a dagger in his left wrist band he intended to use against another person. He also had a white crystallized substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, in a plastic container along with digital scales and packaging materials.
Mr. Pierce was take to the county public safety building and held in jail pending arraignment.
Jonathan E. Melendez, 35, of 15615 Eimicke Place, Blvd. 5, Apt. 102, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt by city police on Monday.
According to police records, Mr. Melendez committed the crime of second-degree criminal contempt when he send a friend request to Tasha Vincent via social media, which violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection placed against him by Ms. Vincent. As Mr. Melendez was convicted of criminal contempt less than five years ago from the date of his alleged crime, the charge was elevated to first-degree criminal contempt.
Mr. Melendez was taken to the county public safety building and held in jail pending arraignment.
