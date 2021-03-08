WATERTOWN — Megan M. Parish, 29, of 4 W. Church St., Adams, was charged by city police Sunday with four counts of petit larceny.
It’s alleged that on Feb. 21 she stole a total of more than $800 worth of merchandise from craft fair booths at the Comfort Inn, 110 Commerce Park Drive. It’s alleged that she stole merchandise valued at $490 from a booth belonging to Amber L. DesLauriers, Fort Drum, $157 worth of merchandise from a booth belonging to Amanda S. Dealing, Watertown, $110 worth of goods from a booth belonging to Leigh A. Buc, Fort Drum, and $55 worth of goods from the booth of Autumn R. Behling, Glen Park.
She was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Michael H. Lalone, 33, of 21371 Old Rome Road, was charged by city police at 3:16 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief. It’s alleged that he intentionally threw a shot glass at a 46-inch Samsung smart TV belonging to Hanna R. Rogers, 609 Cooper St., breaking the screen and causing more than $250 in damage.
He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Deanna M. Quinn, 54, of 439 S. Massey St., was charged by city police at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Flower Avenue West.
It’s alleged that her blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.17%. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
She was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Ryan R. Cranker, 34, Dexter, was charged by state police at 1:43 p.m. Sunday in the town of Brownville with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Brownville Town Court.
Further information about the charge was not available.
