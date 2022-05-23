WATERTOWN — Justin R. Cordova, 32, of Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree burglary, a felony, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, a felony, and second-degree assault, also a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Cordova allegedly entered the victim’s residence and struck the victim multiple times in the head with a pellet gun causing lacerations.
Police also allege that Cordova displayed what appeared to be a pistol.
Cordova was held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Monday.
Michele A. Spies, 53, of Adams, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Ms. Spies allegedly remained in the victim’s residence after being told to leave several times.
Ms. Spies was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City of Watertown Court on June 10.
