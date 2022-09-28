Mexico man accused of stealing one school bus, damaging five others, and defecating on school property

WATERTOWN — Albert H.M. Scott, 23, of 111 E. Lynde St., was charged by city police on Tuesday with petit larceny.

According to police records, Mr. Scott stole a “We the People”-branded BMX bike, valued at $600, belonging to Joshua C. Lalone from outside the Watertown Urban Mission on Factory Street.

