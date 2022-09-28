WATERTOWN — Albert H.M. Scott, 23, of 111 E. Lynde St., was charged by city police on Tuesday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Scott stole a “We the People”-branded BMX bike, valued at $600, belonging to Joshua C. Lalone from outside the Watertown Urban Mission on Factory Street.
Mr. Scott was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jeffrey P. Jewett, 48, of 25603 Perch Lake Rd. Brownville, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Monday with five counts of petit larceny. According to sheriff’s deputies reports, Mr. Jewett stole over $192 worth of merchandise from the Watertown Walmart in five separate incidents between Aug. 25 and Sept. 26.
Mr. Jewett was given appearance tickets for his charges.
