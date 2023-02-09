WATERTOWN — Traci L. Weir, 36, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Wednesday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Wednesday morning on Franklin Street, Ms. Weir is accused of yelling at city police officers, punching Officer David W. Horr in the face and spitting in the face of Officer Virginia K. Sherrill.
Ms. Weir was also given a second second-degree harassment charge, for a Jan. 14 incident where police allege Ms. Weir spit chewed food onto a Carthage man, verbally attacking him and accusing him of being another person at the Factory Street 7-Eleven convenience store.
Ms. Weir was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
Christian A.W. Jordan, 25, of Franklin Street, was charged by city police on Monday with trespassing.
According to police records, Mr. Jordan is accused of entering the Emmanuel Congregational Church on Hamilton Street after being advised by police that he was banned from the property.
Mr. Jordan was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Edwin G. Tryon, 69, of Woodpecker Lane, Ellisburg, was charged by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, Mr. Tryon is accused of locking a man in his garage by screwing the door shut and shutting off the lights. All other exits from Mr. Tryon’s garage were locked, trapping the man.
Deputies did not indicate if Mr. Tryon was arrested or given an appearance ticket for the charge.
Shannon M. Ayers, 43, of Diana, Lewis County, was charged by state police on Thursday with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and resisting arrest.
State police records did not state where Ms. Ayers was arrested, and indicated the incident was first reported to police on Jan. 2. She was released on cash bail, with an unspecified amount.
Danielle C. Avery, 36, of Chaumont, was charged by state police on Thursday with second-degree identity theft.
Ms. Avery was arrested in the village of Chaumont at about 6:30 p.m. for an incident first reported on May 15 of last year. State police records did not indicate whether Ms. Avery was held in custody, given a ticket or arraigned.
An unnamed 13-year-old in Theresa was charged by state police on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault, both for contact with a child under the age of 11.
The 13-year-old was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday for an incident first reported on Jan. 26. The teenager was given an appearance ticket for the charges.
