WATERTOWN — Aaron S. Harris, 40, of 815 Rutland Place, was charged by city police on Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, on Thursday Mr. Harris was found to be in possession of a 2010 Carry On trailer, valued at $1,300, that belonged to Timothy Gardner. Police said Mr. Harris intended to benefit from possessing the trailer and prevent Mr. Gardner from recovering it.
Mr. Harris was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Travis C. Snyder, 34, of 120 Charles St., Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Snyder was found to be in possession of three 12 milligram strips and three 2 milligram strips of suboxone, a drug used to treat narcotic dependence. Mr. Snyder did not possess a prescription for the medication.
Police also arrested Mr. Snyder on an unspecified outstanding warrant.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Aaron G. Boulio, 37, of 20319 Staplin Road, Black River, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Friday with aggravated DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a number of traffic infractions in Ellisburg.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Boulio had a blood alcohol content measured of 0.23%.
Mr. Boulio has a previous conviction for DWI within the past decade, elevating his DWI charge on Friday to a felony.
Mr. Boulio was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released.
Samantha L. Webb-Carter, 31, of 621 Lansing St., Watertown, was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday on a bench warrant for charges of petit larcent and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released.
Leland E. Blackmore, 52, of 402 Fairview St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday with violating probation.
Sheriff’s records incidate Mr. Blackmore was held in custody before being brought before the Jefferson County court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.