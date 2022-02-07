WATERTOWN — Brandon E. Nieves, 29, Syracuse, was charged by city police on Sunday with public lewdness and false personation.
According to police records, on Sunday morning at the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room waiting area, Mr. Nieves stood up and removed his outer pants, rubbing his genital area from outside his underwear and then reaching into his underwear, all in the presence of two females. Police said Mr. Nieves also provided the fake name Roderick Tarver when uniformed officers first questioned him about the incident.
Mr. Nieves was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Thomas W. Rapholtz, 47, of 30 N. Broad St., Room 207, West Carthage, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Jan 27 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and revoked parole.
According to police records, Mr. Rapholtz, a resident of the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage, was found to possess a “large-capacity ammunition feeding device” while being a convicted felon on parole.
Mr. Rapholtz was arrested and taken to the PSB, where he was held pending arraignment. Court records show Mr. Rapholtz was returned to the custody of the Jefferson County jail after arraignment.
